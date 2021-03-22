Nursing home welcomes indoor visitors

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Nursing home residents in Paxton can now get hugs from their loved ones.

Accolade Healthcare Senior Living is now allowing visitors inside again. They have been closed to guests since last March when the pandemic started.

All residents and staff have gotten the vaccine. The building has strict safety guidelines as well. Staff says it was a good day.

“This is incredibly exciting,” says Administrator Jonas Hoedebecke. “Staff has been waiting and waiting for this to happen. Family members have been posing the question constantly time and time again, ‘When are we going to do it? When are we going to be able to do it?’ Our response is always ‘I’ll be the very first one to call you whenever that guidance’s changes.’ So, today is that day.”

Hoedebecke also says in the future, they want to start bringing fun events back in the building.