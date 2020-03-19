Nursing home uses white boards to send messages to loved ones

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Social distancing because of coronavirus concerns can be inconvenient for a lot of people. But for those living in nursing homes, the restrictions mean they don’t get visits from their family.



To help them still keep in touch, staff members at Piatt County Nursing Home asked residents to dictate messages to write on white boards. Staff are taking pictures of the residents holding the white boards and sending those to family. Family members we talked to say the messages warm their hearts.