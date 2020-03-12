Nursing and assisted living homes enforce visitor restriction

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Several nursing and assisted living homes across Champaign County are enforcing visitor restrictions and special measures in light of Coronavirus concerns.

Clark-Lindsey in Urbana says this is in compliance with IDPH and CDC guidelines, stating that elderly persons and people with underlying health conditions are the most vulnerable. Facilities such as Clark-Lindsey and Eden Supportive Living are prohibiting “non-essential personnel” from visiting residents until.

That means only visitors necessary to the health of residents, such as physicians and therapists, will be allowed in until further notice. Employees are also now subject to routine health screenings before starting shifts to ensure their health.