1  of  2
Breaking News
NCAA cancels Division I basketball tournament Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon postponed over coronavirus concerns

Nursing and assisted living homes enforce visitor restriction

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Several nursing and assisted living homes across Champaign County are enforcing visitor restrictions and special measures in light of Coronavirus concerns.

Clark-Lindsey in Urbana says this is in compliance with IDPH and CDC guidelines, stating that elderly persons and people with underlying health conditions are the most vulnerable. Facilities such as Clark-Lindsey and Eden Supportive Living are prohibiting “non-essential personnel” from visiting residents until.

That means only visitors necessary to the health of residents, such as physicians and therapists, will be allowed in until further notice. Employees are also now subject to routine health screenings before starting shifts to ensure their health.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.