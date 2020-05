MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Nurses at one hospital are taking a direct approach to keeping themselves safe from COVID-19. They’re making their own protective gowns.

Sarah Bush Lincoln received 12 rolls of light-weight plastic from Cadillac Packaging Company in Paris. Nurses said they hope to make more than 3,000 gowns from it. They said they got the idea from Horizon Health in Paris who also started making their own gowns.