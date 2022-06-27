MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A nurse is out of a job after a discriminatory tweet she posted went viral over the weekend.

The tweet in question implied that the nurse prescribed medicine based on the political affiliation of her patients. Sarah Bush Lincoln confirmed on its social media accounts that the tweet was posted by one if its Advanced Practice Registered Nurses, who has since apologized and resigned from her position.

“I am deeply sorry for my posts on social media. I allowed my personal feelings to spill out,” the nurse said. “Those hateful words are not aligned with how I have provided care to my patients. Sarah Bush Lincoln is a wonderful organization and my actions have tarnished its reputation. I have resigned and know my patients will be well cared for.”

Sarah Bush Lincoln President and CEO Jerry Esker addressed the controversy with his own statement:

“Our mission is to provide exceptional care to all. That means we provide care to everyone regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability, income, national origin, cultural personal values, beliefs and preferences,” Esker said. “Our mission is women throughout our fabric and discriminatory practices are not tolerated. We are sorry this issue has caused such turmoil. We will continue to stand behind our mission and provide care to all.

Esker added that he wanted to talk with the nurse before taking any action, saying that “everyone is entitled to due process.” He also said that he and the hospital appreciated the outpouring of concern after the nurse’s tweet went viral.