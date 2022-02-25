DANVILLE (WCIA) – A Danville nurse is getting a new heart.

Emma Winslow, a mom of three, was told she could be waiting months for a transplant at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago. She said she was shocked earlier today when a doctor told her they found a perfect match.

For the past seven years, a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy has made it difficult for Winslow to enjoy time with her family… Or when working as a nurse at Carle.

“It’s been frustrating,” Winslow said. “We’ve had to make adjustments on what we do as a family, like going to the park or to the zoo… those are things that we really have to plan out because I have to stop so frequently.”

Winslow said she’s nervous but excited – and grateful – for this opportunity. She said she’ll get the chance to spend more time with her family.

“Once I get the new heart, I’m going to be able to go up and down the flight of stairs in our house, just even to push a stroller with my kids and be outside and play with them and push the swing…. that’s just going to be life-changing for us.”

Right now, simply walking leaves Winslow with a racing heart and shortness of breath.

“My kids have seen me when I get really short of breath and it scares them too. So they’ve just kind-of learned that this is my normal, and we’ll get through it.”

She said she’s especially thankful for the “amazing” work of Dr. Andrea Brasch at Carle Heart & Vascular Institute.