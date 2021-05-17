Nurse gives thoughts on new mask guidance

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) —

“I feel pretty safe. In healthcare settings they’re still mandating that we still wear our masks,” Lisa Martinez, CUPHD nurse, said.

One nurse says she feels safe even as the mask guidance is being lifted for vaccinated people. A national nurses union has criticized the CDC’s new mask guidance, which allows fully vaccinated people to take their masks off, even inside.

One nurse in Champaign County says she feels comfortable since people have to wear masks in healthcare settings. Today, the governor outlined new rules that align with CDC guidance. Vaccinated people in Illinois don’t have to wear masks in public places, but it doesn’t apply to places like airports, bus stations, and hospitals.

Martinez says the new guidance is a step in the right direction, but she also encourages people to practice safety, and says people who are immuno-compromised should probably keep that mask on.

“I think there’s still precautions that we have to take, especially for people like me who are immuno-compromised,” Martinez said.

She went on to say that she thinks people should still be vigilant about when and where they take their masks off, especially if immuno-compromised.

She also says that she hopes people who are not vaccinated don’t try to go maskless. She said that will put them at risk.