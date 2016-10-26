Number of registered voters nears record

ILLINOIS — This has definitely been an unusual election year. Now, it’s making history. The number of registered voters in the state is at its highest in nearly 50-years.

The numbers surpassed 2008, when President Obama ran and won. It was a popular year for many young voters, but, it no longer holds the number one spot.

The number of active, registered voters in the state is at its highest since 1970; more than 7.9 million people are registered. It’s up from 2008 when it was about 7.8 million.

Counties, like Macon, saw numbers increase as well from more than 75,000 in 2008 to more than 76,000 this year. Clerks say they’re seeing a lot of young people and those who never voted before come through.

Voters say this year is just a very popular election. More than 60,000 people went online this weekend to register. The numbers are likely to top 8 million before Election Day.

There are still about 758,000 inactive voters in the state. But, many are ready to vote in Champaign County with more than 130,000; Vermilion County has more than 30,000 registered voters; Piatt County has nearly 12,000 and Sangamon County has nearly 140,000.