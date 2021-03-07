NuEra to open dispensary in Campustown

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–A new marijuana dispensary is coming to campustown.

NuEra plans to open a dispensary on 1st and Green St. after the City of Champaign approved its permit, meaning it’ll sit right next to KAMS and across the street from Maize.

NuEra already has an Urbana location. Its managers said their expansion will allow them to better serve customers in Champaign.

“Expanding to Champaign is definitely going to allow us to help more people by freeing up space in our medical facility,” Sean Johnson said. “It’ll also give us more room for recreational patients to be served.”

Johnson said they hope to have their location open for business in April.