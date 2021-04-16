NuEra opens Campustown location, serving recreational customers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new marijuana dispensary open in Champaign.

NuEra employees cut the ribbon to celebrate the city’s first recreational use pot shop; meaning it is not for medical customers.

It is on Green Street right next to Kams Bar in Campustown. There were a handful of customers right when the doors opened. It will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday – Wednesday and 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday – Saturday.

“We’re trying to meet the demand in a safe, compliant and excellent way here in Illinois,” said NuEra Marketing Director Jonah Rapino.

NuEra also has an Urbana location. That one is for both recreational and medical customers.