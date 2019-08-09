Nude man sentenced

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man who broke into the courthouse while naked was sentenced this week.

Brandon Emery was sentenced to 7 years for burglary. He forced the doors of the courthouse open and knocked over the metal detector last September. Employees found the mess the next morning, and surveillance video caught Emery in the act. He’d already been arrested, though. The night he broke into the courthouse, police were called to downtown Taylorville for a disorderly subject. They said he hit them, and they had to tase him twice.