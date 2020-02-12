NTSB releases preliminary report for fatal plane crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released the preliminary report for a plane crash that killed Cinda & Frank Edwards and John Evans.

The crash happened on January 28. The Edwards, Evans and a dog were killed. Law enforcement said the plane, N6071R, was heading towards Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield from Huntsville, AL.

The NTSB report indicates shortly before the plane crashed at 3:03 p.m., there were issues with “navs” and “icing conditions at 3,000 ft msl.” At 3:02, the tower controller tried to contact the pilot, but did not get a response. A couple seconds later, they tried again and got the response, “We’ve got a prob (unintelligible).” Control asked the pilot if he was able to climb, but had not response. At 5:03, the report said the controller “told the pilot to climb and maintain 3,000 ft msl…” There was no response.

The airplane crashed into a cornfield. The plane’s left wingtip hit the ground first, followed by the left and right propellers. “The nose landing gear wheel was found separated from the fork assembly about 40 ft from the initial point of impact.” The cabin and cockpit were heavily damaged in the post-crash fire.

The report stated on November 26, 2019, the airplane’s left propeller crashed with bird(s) while flying to Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport in Sarasota, FL. The propeller was “removed and sent to an overhaul facility to be inspected and possibly repaired.” However, it was too damaged and another overhauled propeller was installed on the plane. That took place on January 27, 2020. Additional parts on the plane were serviced.

To read more of the report, click here.