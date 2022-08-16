SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight married couples competed in the “The Not So Newlywed Game” at the Illinois State Fair Monday.

The event is based off The Newlywed Game, a game show premiered in 1966, where contestants have to predict answers to personal questions about their spouse.

At the event, couples were asked 10 questions from “How would you rate your wife’s breath in the morning?” to “What is the weirdest birthday gift your husband has given you?”.

While the couples may have time together on their side compared to the original game show’s contestants, some questions did trip them up. A humorous wrong answer was a wife answering “If your husband could be any famous person, living or dead, who would he be?” with Elvis Presley; he answered Abraham Lincoln.

One couple, Barb and Al Pokzywa from Tinley Park who have been married for 27 years, got a perfect score.

“I’m really glad [Al] knew more about me than I thought he did,” Barb said.

“A lot of it was obvious,” Al said.

The Pokzwyas were not planning on competing until the day of the event, and they said winning the game was a nice stress reliever.

“It’s great because we’re both going through a lot of stress with moving and everything,” Barb said. “So it broke it up and was kind of fun.”

The event is a part of Senior Day at the State Fair.