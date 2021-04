MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA)--A father accused of beating a man he says exposed himself in front of his kids was found not guilty. Last year, Jesse Baird was at Sunrise Apartments with his girlfriend, children, and his girlfriend's mother was there too. The Coles County State's Attorney says Baird claims he caught Darren Bartelt fondling himself in front of his toddlers.

"He struck Mr. Bartelt about the head two to three times by his own testimony, knocked him out unconscious, threw him to the floor, and then proceeded to punch and stomp his head six to eight times punches and two to three times stomping his head. Mr. Baird gave a confession to that to the police department," said Jesse Danley, Coles County State's Attorney.