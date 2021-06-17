Not enough people to meet demand of therapy services during pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’re looking for therapy services in central Illinois, you may have to wait.

Clarity Counseling Services in Champaign says there’s a lot of demand.

Owners say it’s a combination of things.

One – people have struggled during the pandemic and two, there’s less stigma surrounding mental health compared to 20 or 30 years ago.

“I don’t think a day goes by where I’m not getting a call from a potential client looking for therapy services,” said Terri Medwed, the owner of Clarity Counseling Services. “And unfortunately, because the demand is so high right now, there really is not enough therapists to actually meet the demand of clients.”

They say their clients have doubled since the pandemic started.