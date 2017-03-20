Not enough candidates running for office

MACON COUNTY — Alarming election statistics have people talking. Not enough people are running for public office.

174 races, 120 are considered uncontested wins. In fact, 23 had too few candidates. Some seats have been left vacant.

Public officials say it’s a problem which needs to be addressed. Currently, a lack of civic engagement is a trend seen around the state and country. With fewer candidates to choose from, voter turnout often goes down.

Only 31 races have been contested in Macon County. They include highly-publicized races for Decatur School Board and city council.