SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Peanut butter is a tasty treat many dog owners give to their furry companion, however, certain brands of peanut butter may be harmful to your four-legged friend.

According to the Illinois State Veterinarian Medical Association, peanut butter containing the artificial sweetener, xylitol, can cause canines to suffer from a rapid drop in blood sugar, diarrhea, seizures, liver failure and even death.

If ingested, it is advised that you take your dog to the veterinarian as soon as possible, try rubbing corn or maple syrup on your dog’s gums to raise blood sugar and bring the suspected product with you to the vet.

It is advised that you check for ingredients with the letters “xyl.” Some common ingredients include:

1, 4-Anhydro-d-xylitol

Anhydroxylitol

D-Xyliotol

Xylite

Xylitylglucoside

March 21-27 is “National Animal Poison Prevention Week.”