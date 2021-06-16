Northview Elementary School starting ‘Safe Routes to School’ project

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Northview Elementary School in Rantoul just started its “Safe Routes to School” construction project.

Crews are widening their current sidewalks and adding in new ones to make the school more accessible.

This project started back three years ago when the Village surveyed students about what can be done to make schools safer. Now, they are trying to make sure the upgrades accommodate all students’ needs.

The wider sidewalks will stretch from the school to Sheldon Street for bus riders. They are also building new walk and bike paths and creating ramps for students with disabilities.

“I’m very thankful for the Village for helping us out with putting this in place and in action for the school district, and that we were able to be a part of this for our kids,” said Principal Kelly Mahoney.

The school’s main entrance is blocked off for the rest of the summer. If you are part of any summer program, you will have to go in through the exit. Construction will be done before the school year starts.