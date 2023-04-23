The Northern Lights have been spotted all across Central Illinois, with photos submitted from as far north as Ford County and as far south as Effingham County! We’ve compiled some of the best photos and have them below! There is still plenty of time to see the Northern Lights tonight under perfectly clear skies!
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
COLES COUNTY
FORD COUNTY
Caryl Witt Kietzman, Gibson City
OTHER LOCATIONS
If you have a picture of the Northern Lights, send it in to us with your location! We would love to see how they look from where you are!