The Northern Lights have been spotted all across Central Illinois, with photos submitted from as far north as Ford County and as far south as Effingham County! We’ve compiled some of the best photos and have them below! There is still plenty of time to see the Northern Lights tonight under perfectly clear skies!

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

Gabriel Drew Sillabower, Mahomet

Melanie ‘Budd’ Easton, Middle Fork Nature Preserve

Leigh Anderson, Monticello

Mary Danielak Jones, North of Rantoul

Jim Page, St. Joe

Andrew Lawson, Thomasboro

COLES COUNTY

Ryan Pearcy, Charleston

Ashley Snoddy, Coles County

Wendi Brush, Coles County

Amber Dawn, North Coles County

Hunter Cusick, Mattoon

Michelle Tomas Laue, Mattoon

FORD COUNTY

Tammy Cowell, Gibson City

Jacob Dickey, Gibson City

Caryl Witt Kietzman, Gibson City

Blake Warren, Gibson City

Anthony Durham, near Paxton and Gibson City

Caroline Jandeska, between Melvin and Chatsworth

OTHER LOCATIONS

Sherry Watson, Altamont

Annette Nelson, Cowden

Cyndi Wells Green, Greenup

Angie Davis Coon, Lovington

Brittany Whitlow, Lovington

Jennifer Perry Buchanan, Monticello

Tanner Eskridge, north of Normal

Valerie Watson, Normal

Cas Corbin, Paris

Kathleen Hayes, Rankin

Denise Wake, west of Springfield

Jade Watson (Unknown)

Jenna Bywater (Unknown)

If you have a picture of the Northern Lights, send it in to us with your location! We would love to see how they look from where you are!