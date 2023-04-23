The Northern Lights have been spotted all across Central Illinois, with photos submitted from as far north as Ford County and as far south as Effingham County! We’ve compiled some of the best photos and have them below! There is still plenty of time to see the Northern Lights tonight under perfectly clear skies!

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

Gabriel Drew Sillabower, Mahomet
Melanie ‘Budd’ Easton, Middle Fork Nature Preserve
Leigh Anderson, Monticello
Mary Danielak Jones, North of Rantoul
Jim Page, St. Joe
Andrew Lawson, Thomasboro

COLES COUNTY

Ryan Pearcy, Charleston
Ashley Snoddy, Coles County
Wendi Brush, Coles County
Amber Dawn, North Coles County
Hunter Cusick, Mattoon
Michelle Tomas Laue, Mattoon

FORD COUNTY

Tammy Cowell, Gibson City
Jacob Dickey, Gibson City

Caryl Witt Kietzman, Gibson City

Blake Warren, Gibson City
Anthony Durham, near Paxton and Gibson City
Caroline Jandeska, between Melvin and Chatsworth

OTHER LOCATIONS

Sherry Watson, Altamont
Annette Nelson, Cowden
Cyndi Wells Green, Greenup
Angie Davis Coon, Lovington
Brittany Whitlow, Lovington
Jennifer Perry Buchanan, Monticello
Tanner Eskridge, north of Normal
Valerie Watson, Normal
Cas Corbin, Paris
Kathleen Hayes, Rankin
Denise Wake, west of Springfield
Jade Watson (Unknown)
Jenna Bywater (Unknown)

If you have a picture of the Northern Lights, send it in to us with your location! We would love to see how they look from where you are!