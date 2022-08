Meteorologist Jacob Dickey has a breakdown on how people in Central Illinois could spot the Northern Lights with a strong approaching geomagnetic storm.

The Planetary K-Index is a measure of energy from space that is used to help detect upcoming chances for Auroras. A 7 is the baseline to have a chance to see the Northern Lights this far south, but it usually doesn’t amount to much, and if something is visible it’s on the northern horizon. We think that peaks somewhere between 10p and 1a.

Best chances remain north of us, but there’s a low, non-zero chance for some activity to be visible on the northern horizon.

The incoming solar storm is a “G3 Strong” rating, which is the one that gives us a first chance at it. Ideally, we’d need a G4 or G5 storm to have more vivid Northern Lights overhead.