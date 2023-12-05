WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Northern Illinois is dead following an SUV vs. semi-truck crash near Warrensburg Monday evening.

The crash happened on Illinois Route 121 at the intersection with Kenney Road. Officials with the Illinois State Police said the SUV was driving northbound on Kenney Road when it crashed into a semi-truck driving west on Route 121 at 4:44 p.m.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The Macon County Coroner identified him as Michael R. Bzdusek, 33 of Dixon, Ill. He added that Bzdusek died from “generalized severe blunt force trauma to his head, torso and extremities.”

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

The Illinois State Police and Macon County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the crash and death. Routine toxicology testing on Bzdusek and an inquest into the death are pending.