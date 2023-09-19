FAIRMOUNT, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Northern Illinois has been arrested in Vermilion County after the Sheriff’s Office said he tried to lure a group of children at Fairmount Park over the weekend.

The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that on Sunday, Steven Pawlowski, 57 of DeKalb, approached the children and asked them if they wanted to see money that he had just won. The children instead walked away and reported this interaction to their parents.

Someone was able to take a picture of the car Pawlowski was driving and its license plate. Using this information, a Sheriff’s deputy found Pawlowski’s car in a parking lot at U.S. Route 150 and Henning Road.

Pawlowski was taken into custody on a charge of disorderly conduct.

In their press release, the Sheriff’s Office credited the quick thinking of the children and their parents with preventing this incident from becoming far more serious.

“This incident serves as a reminder to all children not to speak to strangers,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Always alert an adult if you see something suspicious. If you have access to a phone, take a photo or video of the individual as you are walking away to help law enforcement identify the suspect.”