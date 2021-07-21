Northeast Elementary Magnet in Danville starts school year

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Masks were on at one Danville school today.

Northeast Elementary Magnet School went back to class.

The school is K through sixth grade.

Kids under 12 can’t get vaccinated and the district is requiring them to wear masks.

Teachers and faculty don’t have to wear them if they have their shots.

Despite the masks, so many other parts of the school day are back to normal.

“Wonderful,” said Kassie Thomas, a kindergarten teacher at Northeast Elementary Magnet School. “It’s kind of nice to see kids to be excited about school, get to do the playground, get to do lunch in the cafeteria, all of these things that we’ve missed out on.”

Barkstall and Kenwood Elementary schools in Champaign start tomorrow.