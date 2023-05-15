CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that the right lane of northbound Prospect Avenue will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 15.

The closure, between Pioneer Street and Dennison Drive, is in order for crews to perform storm sewer repairs. City officials said that travel through the work zone will be merged into a single northbound lane. Southbound traffic in the area will be unaffected by this project, and minor traffic delays may happen in work zones.

The city advises drivers to proceed cautiously through construction zones and use alternate routes whenever possible. They thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during the remainder of this construction season.

The road is scheduled to reopen to traffic by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, weather permitting.