CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that the center northbound lane of Neil Street in Champaign will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 18.

The closure, between Center Drive and Convenience Center Road, is in order for crews to perform storm sewer repairs. City officials said travel through the work zone will be merged into a single northbound lane. All travel at intersections will remain unaffected by the work, and minor traffic delays may happen in work zones.

The city advises drivers to proceed cautiously through construction zones and use alternate routes whenever possible. They thank everyone for their cooperation and patience during the remainder of this construction season.

Work is planned to be completed and reopened to traffic by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 19, weather permitting.