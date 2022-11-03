MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — North Mac High School was placed on lockdown around 9:50 a.m. this morning after the school found a note indicating an active shooter, reported the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office.

High school staff immediately contacted the Virden Police Department. A Virden officer arrived on scene within 3 to 4 minutes and begin searching the building, and was able to determine quickly that there was no active shooter. The building was placed on full lockdown and searched thoroughly by the Virden Police Department, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office along with Illinois State Police and Secretary of State Police.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office reports there is no threat to the school at this time.

The Virden Police Department along with the assistance of the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.