NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, students and staff at Normal West High School cheered on a former Wildcat as she continues to chase her dreams.

The school celebrated ‘Leah Marlene Day’ in anticipation of the latest American Idol episode, in which the Normal West alumnae competed in the top-24 round of the popular singing show.

Students and staff wore yellow, and yellow adorned the halls of the high school because it is Marlene’s favorite color.

The choir she sang in at Normal West also serenaded students and staff alike during the passing period. The school has also been sending her good luck videos virtually.

Natalie Spath an English teacher at Normal West taught Leah during her senior year of high school. Spath said Marlene was made for this moment.

“She took criticism so well with her writing and just was an outstanding student so in that respect no, this is not surprising to me at all; I was more just absolutely pumped when I saw that she was doing this because it’s about time that everyone else gets to see what we already got to see here for so long,” Spath said.

Her former choir-mates, Grace Anton and Tyler Allen, said they believe Leah has what it takes to win the entire competition.