Normal teenager killed after Iowa State University Crew Club boat capsizes

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Normal, Illinois teenager died after a boating accident in Iowa.

In a news release, officials with Iowa State University said the school’s Crew Club was practicing Sunday morning at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County. Their boat capsized.

After the accident, first responders were able to save three out of the five students. They recovered the body of one and spent Sunday night and Monday morning trying to find the other student. They found the other student’s body on Monday.

The two students killed in the accident were 19-year-old Derek Nanni, of Normal, IL, and 20-year-old Yaakov Ben-David, of Washington, D.C..

Nanni was a freshman at the university. He was studying chemistry.

The Division of Student Affairs at the university is working to provide counseling and additional services to members of the Crew Club and others.