NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Aaniyah Valdez last last seen Saturday night on Lawrence Avenue near Dillon Drive. Valdez is Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall and has brown eyes, black hair, black frame glasses and a nose ring.

Anyone with information on Valdez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Normal Police at 309-454-9535.