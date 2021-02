HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — The Preservation and Conservation Association said the historic Homer Opera House is in need of a new roof.

“Built in 1902, the HOH has been many things over the years, from a dry goods store to a bank to a bowling alley, and of course, as a performance space in the grand stage upstairs,” said officials in a Facebook post.

Now, Creative Dramatics Workshop, Inc.–a nonprofit group that owns the building–has set up a GoFundMe to raise money to help with the expenses.