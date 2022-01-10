Nonprofit announces relocation of programs, services

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon Resources, Inc, a not-for-profit organization that provides services to children and adults with developmental disabilities, announced on Monday that it will be moving its MRI Kids program to a new location next week.

MRI Kids will begin service at 2525 Federal Drive in Park 101 on Monday, Jan. 17. MRI said the move is necessary and a positive step forward toward the future of services for children with developmental disabilities in the Decatur community. The move will allow five current services MRI offers will be able to grow and expand.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the new location for our MRI Kids programs.” said Amy Bliefnick, MRI President and CEO. “This location will give us the space we need so we can better serve our local children with developmental disabilities and their families.”