Non-profits eligible for state grant

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Non-profits struggling to support their communities can apply for help from a state grant program. $375,000 is available to be split among 30 organizations.

Since 2017, the Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund has awarded more than $2.2 million to 100 non-profits. An 11-member board chooses which groups receive the award while instituting guidelines and overseeing management of the distributions.

State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said, “With more families in need of help due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is putting a greater strain on non-profits that offer food and housing assistance. We want to encourage these organizations to apply for the grant funding to carry out their mission to help families during this difficult time.”

Previous grant recipients are eligible to apply if the term of their grant has been complete for at least one calendar year. The upcoming application period is from July 1 – September 30.

For more information, click here or call (217) 836 – 4590.