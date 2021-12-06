Non-profit leaders graduate from incubator program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a celebration for one Champaign group on Monday.

The Community Foundation of East Central Illinois held a graduation for its Community Solutions Incubator. That helps build local non-profit groups.

It was held for a handful of people who have built their own non profits, with help from the incubator.

“For profit organizations have incubators to help them learn new things, new startups, learn skills, help find resources, things like that. We saw a need in the non profit world that individuals needed help in that way too,” Rebecca McBride, the CEO of her own non-profit, said.

The incubator program is taking applications for next year’s non-profits. You can apply for help here.