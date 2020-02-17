Non-profit group in need of new location

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign non-profit group is at risk after losing their work space.

His Kid’s Closet gives children’s clothes, toys and household items to families in need. They had been operating out of Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s WIC center until the health department recently stopped offering their space.

The non-profit organization says the reason why is a bit unclear. They got an email from the health department saying His Kid’s Closet would no longer be able to use the room without any notice and effective immediately. The email further explained that the issue was with “inconsistent volunteers.”

His Kid’s Closet says they had been struggling with staffing because many of those volunteers are U of I students that go home for breaks.

The non-profit said when they went to go check on their room and inventory at the health department, it had already been cleared out.

They say this puts a big strain on the dozens of families that rely on them weekly.

The big concern for [families] is the walk-in…the availability for them to go in and pick out their own clothing for their children. It’s a lot different than 5 or 6 volunteers sitting around and picking out clothes for your kids,” says volunteer Colleen Dorsla. “You get to pick what you want your child to wear is now taken away.”

His Kid’s Closet says people can still reach out via their Facebook page for items for pick-up, but say it’s not the same as a designated distribution center.

They are now looking for another location to offer space—like a church, school, or food pantry.

If you are in need of items or know of a potential space, you can email His Kid’s Closet Coordinator at Kristian.Sargeant@yahoo.com