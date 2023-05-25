CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinoisans can start submitting their nominations to the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame.

A few conservationists, preservationists, and outdoor sportsmen and sportswomen across the state are added to the Hall of Fame each year. They are awarded for their significance and dedication to supporting, preserving, promoting, and enhancing outdoor recreational activities or natural resources.

Past inductees have led conservation efforts, restored Illinois’ lakes and rivers, and taught thousands how to fish and hunt, as well as conservation and safety education.

“If you know someone who works to protect and preserve our environment, please take the time to submit a name,” Sen. Paul Faraci (D-Champaign) said in a release. “Their commitment to preserving our environment deserves recognition.”

The link to submit nominations can be found here. Nominations must be complete by July 14. Anyone selected will be honored at the annual Illinois Conservation Foundation Outdoor Hall of Fame Gala in Spring 2024.

More information about the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame can be found on the Illinois Conservation Foundation’s website.