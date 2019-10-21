Nomination needed for community awards

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Organizers of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Countywide Celebration are now accepting nominations from the public for three community awards:

• James R. Burgess, Jr./Susan Freiburg Humanitarian Award – An award honoring the humanitarian efforts of individuals who contribute to the basic human dignity of those in need.

• Doris Hoskins Prestigious Community Service Award – An award honoring individuals who engage in improving the well-being of Champaign County.

• Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Outstanding Achievement Award – An award honoring individuals or organizations that work for social justice in the spirit of Dr. King.

Nominations can be made online at mlkcelebration.org through November 15, 2019.

If you are going…

The 19th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Countywide Celebration will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at The Vineyard Church.

A reception will be held starting at 3:00 p.m. and the program will start at 4:00 p.m.

This event celebrates the legacy of Dr. King and all are welcome to attend. The Celebration includes the presentation of awards to individuals or organizations that are having a positive impact in Champaign County.