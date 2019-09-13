Nominate an exceptional youth volunteer

NATIONAL (WCIA) — A nationwide company is looking to give props to top youth volunteers. Now until November 5, Prudential Financial, in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) is accepting applications giving kudos to amazing youth volunteers.

Middle- and high-school students, in grades 5 – 12, who make meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteer services withing the past 12 months can win $1,000 as a state winner and $5,000 as a national winner. Those who make a difference can apply for the 2020 awards.

More than 130,000 middle- and high-school students around the country have received the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards at local, state and national levels in the program’s 25-year history. It’s considered the nation’s largest youth volunteer recognition program.

For more information, click here or call (855) 670 – 4787.