URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Fall yard waste collection dates haven’t been posted yet for the city, and there’s a reason for that. The city said no one bid on the job.

The bids were supposed to be in earlier this fall, and a company chosen to pick up the debris. We’re told the bidding process started over, and this time there has been some interest. A company should be chosen by October 15, and then the yard waste pick-up dates will be announced.