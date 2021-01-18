“No White Guilt” Bags Thrown in Champaign and Urbana Neighborhoods

Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

Authorities in Champaign and Urbana are investigating after people woke up this weekend to flyers saying “No White Guilt.”

This isn’t the first time these flyers have shown up in Central Illinois.

People in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. subdivision in Champaign and Ellis Drive in Urbana woke up Friday morning to a flyer saying “no white guilt.”

“It’s absolutely unacceptable for this to be happening and unfortunately its not the first time,” Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said.

In 2019, people in Tuscola woke up to find the same message in their neighborhood.. similar messages popped up in neighborhoods throughout Central Illinois last year as well.

The messages were put in a plastic bag and weighed down with a rock, with links that “oppose Anti-Whiteism.”

The Urbana Police Department believe these were thrown out of a car in the middle of the night.

Police picked up near one hundred of these messages.

One neighbor, who lives on MLK, wants to remain anonymous because of fear of being targeted further.

“It was scary. It was scary to me and some of the neighbors,” Anonymous Resident said.

He thinks his neighborhood may have been targeted.

“This area of town used to be predominantly black, but its multi-cultural now,” Anonymous Resident said.

Urbana Mayor Marlin says extra patrols will be sent out in the neighborhoods impacted.

“It’s hate. It’s hate speech. It’s hate activity and words matter,” Mayor Marlin said.

Urbana Police are currently investigating, but have no leads at the time. With no suspects or anyone in custody, people are living in fear.

“I found myself looking out the window when I hear sounds of something like that,” Anonymous Resident said.

Urbana Police ask people in the neighborhoods attacked to send in any video camera footage that may have. They also urge the public to call with any information.

“I just didn’t about any kind of white hate groups being in Champaign,” Anonymous Resident said.

What makes this situation even harder, today is Martin Luther King Junior Day.

Imagine living in the MLK subdivision being one of the people who got the note.

We reached out to Champaign Police.

They told us because freedom of expression and freedom of speech is not a crime, they can’t arrest someone for passing out a sign, even if they don’t like what it says