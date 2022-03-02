CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A former Champaign firefighter, and a church leader, are boarding a plane Wednesday on their way to Moldova to help Ukraine.

“We’re providing food and relief operations through that time,” Dave Tomlinson, Senior Director of Global Disaster Response for HOPE worldwide, said.

Relief for Ukrainian refugees, from a worldwide organization, and a local church, with a sister congregation in Ukraine.

“I think right now, they’re just in shock. They don’t know are we going to have a country to go back to, and if so, how long will it be? What will it be like when we get there? they’re just sitting in shock going, we don’t even know what to do next,” Tracy Larr, Evangilist of the Champaign Church of Christ, said.

Tomlinson is a former Champaign firefighter. Now, he works for HOPE Worldwide, a disaster relief organization. So, he’s no stranger to helping others.

“I was on a call two days ago, and I was hearing shelling in the background with someone Kyiv. All the people we’re directly linked with are safe, but we know there’s been a lot of suffering throughout Ukraine, and you know honestly, with the Russian people, because they don’t want this either,” he said.

More than just providing physical support with food, medicine, and housing, they said they want to provide so much more.

“Just try to offer that spiritual and moral support for them. Let them know that instead of sitting back on a phone saying ‘we’re with you,’ we wanted to go and give them a hug and say ‘no, we’re really with you,” Larr said.

Tomlinson said the best way to help is to donate funds. There are several organizations who are taking donations to help.