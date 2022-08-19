SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) Sports Veterinary walk-in Urgent Care services will no longer be open on weekends.

They posted on their Facebook page, “Due to an ever increasing shortage of Veterinarians and veterinary support staff, we are forced to make some changes to our Urgent Care service hours.”

The hours changed on August 15 and their hours will only be available Monday through Friday. Monday through Thursday hours 7a.m. to 11p.m. and Friday 7a.m. to 10p.m.

“We appreciate your continued support as we make the changes necessary to continue to provide your pet the best care possible. Our goal is to re-open 7 days a week when staffing allows.” they said on their page.