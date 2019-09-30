No threat to school found

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — An alleged report of a threatening post on social media this weekend was determined to be unfounded after an investigation by the Champaign Sheriff’s Office.

WCIA became aware of the allegations after receiving calls from Unit 7 parents on Monday.

Unit 7 superintendent Andy Larsen did not confirm whether the alleged post originated with a student or adult, but said the police and school district probe into the matter over the weekend didn’t find anything “credible” to report.

“We do our due diligence with any situation and every situation, but there was nothing tangible for us to hold onto,” he said. “There was no credible post from any individual that would have said something that was going to impact the school district.”

Larsen said the conclusion that there was no threat to the school district was reached jointly by the district and police.

In a statement to WCIA, Sherriff Dustin Heuerman said his office had “investigated, and it was determined that no criminal offense had occurred.”

No other information on the alleged post was available from officials.