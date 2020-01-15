No staff reassignment for school district to fight teacher shortage

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The school district is holding off on reassigning support staff to unfilled positions throughout the district.

The announcement was made on Decatur Public Schools’ Facebook page Tuesday night. They said they made the decision after speaking with the Decatur Education Association.

The district has 70 empty teaching positions. Reassigned staff would have included select alternative education staff and instructional specialists. The board called the plan a ‘last resort’ to fight the shortage.