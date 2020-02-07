No school? Bring out the sleds

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It was a day off for many kids in the area after Wednesday’s snow and ice.

What do you do when there is no school on a winter day? You head to a hill.

A child slides down the hill at Centennial Park in Champaign.

Kids took advantage of Centennial Park and with some flurries still coming down, sledders said it was a day to enjoy. “It’s a good opportunity to get [the kids] outside and let them have some fun on the hill,” said David Peterson. “I got my three grandkids out here and my daughter. We are just enjoying the day sledding out here. We love to get them out as much as possible.” There were 43 school closings across Central Illinois.