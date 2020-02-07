1  of  7
Closings
Catlin Public Library Champaign Unit 4 Jacksonville District #117 Living Word Church Roberts Pana Unit 8 Sullivan Senior Center Vespasian Warner Public Library

No school? Bring out the sleds

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It was a day off for many kids in the area after Wednesday’s snow and ice.

What do you do when there is no school on a winter day? You head to a hill.

A child slides down the hill at Centennial Park in Champaign.

Kids took advantage of Centennial Park and with some flurries still coming down, sledders said it was a day to enjoy. “It’s a good opportunity to get [the kids] outside and let them have some fun on the hill,” said David Peterson. “I got my three grandkids out here and my daughter. We are just enjoying the day sledding out here. We love to get them out as much as possible.” There were 43 school closings across Central Illinois.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.