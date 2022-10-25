CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Halloween is around the corner, and there’s one last weekend to celebrate the holiday.

Here are a few special, not-so-scary area events that might spook your interest:

Literary Evening at the Culver House, Oct. 28-29, 7 p.m., Decatur

The Historic Decatur Foundation is presenting a Literary Evening at the Culver House.

The event, presented by the Historic Decatur Foundation, will feature “haunting performances” by local celebrities. Guests can also tour the Culver House, enjoy light refreshments, and be entertained by the works of famous (and not so famous) authors.

Reservations are required, more information can be found here or by calling 217-433-5274.

Howl-o-ween, Oct. 29, 2-4 p.m., Champaign

The event, hosted by the Champaign Public Library, will feature plenty of Halloween fun for everyone. Activities include crafts, games, and more.

Costumes and kids of all ages are welcome. Guests can also take home a free book as a special treat.

The event will take place in the Robeson Pavilion.

Halloween at the Literary, Oct. 29, 10 a.m./ 6 p.m., Champaign

Come to the downtown book/bar dressed in your costume for a morning story time.

In the evening, Adults can visit for treats, drinks, and a screening of classic episodes of R.L. Stine’s “Goosebumps.” Screening begins at 6 p.m.

Both events are welcome to everyone, and no registration is required.

No Strings Attached Performance, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., Urbana

The group’s annual Acatoberfest concert will feature some spooky songs from favorite Halloween movies and tv shows.

The event will be held at Foellinger Auditorium. Tickets are required and can be purchased here.