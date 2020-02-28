DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Law enforcement in Macon County is trying to get drunk drivers off the streets.

They’re implementing a No-Refusal Program for driving under the influence. It’s for class 2 felony or higher aggravated DUI offenses. “So those are your most serious DUI offenses that occur, and they generally involve motor vehicle crashes that result in injury to somebody that’s involved in that crash so our goal in that type of scenario is to obtain as much evidence as we can for a DUI offense and that way the offender can be prosecuted appropriately,” said Deputy Chief of Police Shane Brandel.

Law enforcement will be using an electronic warrant system. It allows them to more quickly and efficiently get a search warrant to get evidence from the offender. “Right now, it might take a couple of hours to get a search warrant. The electronic process allows us to do it much quicker than that,” said Brandel. The warrant allows blood draws from drivers who refuse to take a breathilizer or give blood samples after they have been arrested for a DUI. “In the past, it was simply an option, now it is not. We are going to do this everytime there’s a DUI offense with class 2 felony or higher. We’re going to do it,” said Brandel.

It’s a system they hope they never have to use, and people will choose to drive sober instead. “We ask for everyone, we plead for everyone simply don’t drive when you are impaired,” said Brandel. Decatur Police say they hope this will decrease the number of DUI offenses, and hold those who choose to drive impaired accountable.