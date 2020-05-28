‘No other choice’: Illinois Sheriff’s Association sues IDOC

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Sheriff’s Association filed a lawsuit today against the state Department of Corrections, citing the department’s “refusal to accept transfers of parole violators or convicted individuals from jails across Illinois.”

The suit alleges that since March 26 — the day that the governor signed an executive order suspending the transfer of county jail inmates into IDOC facilities — the state’s correctional department never shared new intake procedures with county sheriff’s departments amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“A lot of the conversation from that point in time — for two months now, was a back-and-forth,” ISA executive director Jim Kaitschuk said in an interview with WCIA. “(We’d say) ‘Are there any circumstances in which (IDOC) would take them — even if we provided a negative COVID-19 test, would you take them?’ The answer was no. We won’t take them.

“So pretty much at that point in time, we’re like, well, this is not our statutory responsibility to hold prisoners that have been sentenced to your facilities — they are, in fact, yours (DOC’s). How do we work through this, get a game plan here?”

Instead, people assigned to DOC facilities spent their time in county jails — oftentimes in facilities that lacked the ability to isolate people who may have had COVID-19. Kaitschuck said the practice incurred a financial cost that local governments weren’t prepared for, especially in the wake of the pandemic.

“This shouldn’t be an opportunity for DOC to save money by having the counties, pay, and even at a lesser rate than what…it would normally take to house a prisoner with the DOC,” he said. “We’re not looking to make money on this but we just, we need to cover our costs. I think that’s fair.”

Kaitschuk said the ISA — comprised of sheriffs across the state — waited until now to file the suit on purpose.

“Now we’re at the point where we came to the end of May, and we’re still being told no, (DOC is) not going to take any prisoners,” he said. “At the same time that the rest of the state is moving into Phase Three tomorrow. So the rest of the state is continued to open up, we’ve been given absolutely no lifeline from the Department of Corrections… for our folks to be able to move prisoners that are sentenced to the DOC back into those facilities or into those facilities at the same time that we’re going to be facing more and more activity within our communities.

“And probably, you know, an uptick in terms of the number of people that are arrested and go to jail. So, we’re going to be taking more people in and we’ll have no place to take those people that have already been settled. So that’s going to start to create some real problems.”

ISA’s suit was filed in Logan County Thursday afternoon. In addition to IDOC, Gov. JB Pritzker is also named as a defendant.