No one injured in house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Fire Department responded to a house on fire early Saturday morning located at 411 West Leafland Ave.

When fire fighters first arrived, they found heavy fire blowing out the back of the 1 1/2 story home, with fire advancing up the back side wall and to the roof.

Heavy fire conditions were found on the 1st and 2nd floors, and the fire was aggressively attacked by responders on the scene.

They brought the fire under control in about 40 minutes, with units on the scene for more than 2 hours performing overhaul duties.

The people who lived in the house had safely left the residence and went to a neighbor’s home.

The Red Cross is assisting the family, and the fire is under investigation by the DFD Fire Investigations Bureau.