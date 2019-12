DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was injured in a house fire that happened early afternoon on Sunday, December 1.

Firefighters responded to a fire around 11:50 a.m. at 43 South Griffin Street.

The fire started in a back room of the house.

10 people and a pet live in the house and they all got out safe.

There is no word on what caused the fire yet.