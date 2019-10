CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The fire department responded to a fire Saturday morning. No on was injured.

The fire happened at 1605 Henry Street in the living room of a single-story home at round 12:23 a.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and the investigation is on-going.

The Champaign Fire Department wants to remind all citizens to have a working smoke alarm in their place and to have and practice a home escape plan.

Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count.